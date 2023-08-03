Chunghwa Telecom - ADR (CHT) Price Target Decreased by 9.65% to 37.55

The average one-year price target for Chunghwa Telecom - ADR (NYSE:CHT) has been revised to 37.55 / share. This is an decrease of 9.65% from the prior estimate of 41.56 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.40 to a high of 39.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.31% from the latest reported closing price of 36.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chunghwa Telecom - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHT is 0.09%, a decrease of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.34% to 19,642K shares. The put/call ratio of CHT is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,990K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHT by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,222K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,597K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,723K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHT by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 1,400K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHT by 39.35% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 652K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHT by 74.46% over the last quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Background Information

Chunghwa Telecom Company, Ltd. is the largest telecommunications company in Taiwan and the incumbent local exchange carrier of PSTN, Mobile, and broadband services in the country.

