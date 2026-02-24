Chunghwa Precision Test Tech. Co. (TPEX:6510) Price Target Increased by 94.52% to 3,740.00

The average one-year price target for Chunghwa Precision Test Tech. Co. (TPEX:6510) has been revised to NT$3,740.00 / share. This is an increase of 94.52% from the prior estimate of NT$1,922.70 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$580.75 to a high of NT$5,250.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 596.46% from the latest reported closing price of NT$537.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chunghwa Precision Test Tech. Co.. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6510 is 0.01%, an increase of 48.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.79% to 969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6510 by 29.53% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 245K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6510 by 22.11% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 84K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 65K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6510 by 24.37% over the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 60K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

