Chung Wu Loads Up 99K QQQI Shares Worth $5.4 Million

Key Points

Initiated position: 99,516 shares, estimated at $5,393,767

Transaction represents 4.5% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 99,516 shares valued at $5.39 million

QQQI is now the fund’s 4th-largest holding by reported assets

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On November 4, 2025, Chung Wu Investment Group, LLC disclosed a new position in NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI), acquiring 99,516 shares valued at approximately $5.39 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 4, 2025, Chung Wu Investment Group, LLC established a new position in NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI). The fund purchased 99,516 shares during the third quarter of 2025, with an estimated trade value of $5,393,767 based on quarterly average pricing.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund and represents 4.5% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

IVV: $10.86 million (9.0% of AUM)

MSFT: $8.58 million (7.1% of AUM)

DIA: $7.13 million (5.9% of AUM)

QQQI: $5.39 million (4.5% of AUM)

AAPL: $5.25 million (4.4% of AUM)

As of November 3, 2025, shares were priced at $55.70.

QQQI returned 9.3% over the past year (1-year total return using 252 trading days as of November 3, 2025), outperforming the S&P 500 by 6.6 percentage points.

The fund's annualized dividend yield was 13.4% as of November 4, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value AUM $6.01 B Dividend Yield (TTM) 13.42% Price (as of market close November 3, 2025) $55.70 1-Year Total Return 9.3%

Company snapshot

Actively managed ETF seeking high income by investing in Nasdaq-100 Index constituents and employing a systematic call-writing strategy on the index.

Portfolio primarily consists of equities from the Nasdaq-100 Index, with additional exposure through written call options to enhance income generation.

It is structured as an exchange-traded fund.

The NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is designed to deliver enhanced income by combining equity exposure to leading Nasdaq-100 companies with an options overlay strategy. The fund's approach seeks to maximize yield while maintaining participation in the performance of large-cap growth equities. QQQI targets investors seeking a high-income solution with the liquidity and transparency of an ETF structure.

Foolish take

Chung Wu Investment Group opened a position in QQQI, totalling 99k shares, in Q3 2025. This stake was worth about $5.4 million. NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (QQQI) was named the best new actively managed ETF of 2025, with a focus on maximizing high yields using a combination of equity strategy and options overlays.

Although there’s no arguing that the 9.3% 1-year total return is fantastic, the 13.42% dividend yield may yet be unsustainable. This could be a problem, especially given the high cost of this fund, coming in at a 0.68% expense ratio. If this exemplary performance becomes the norm, it may well be worth the cost, but given that it opened in January 2024 and has since only seen a 10.38% gain overall, it could pay to be wary of such high returns.

Chung Wu Investment Group clearly is banking on the fund outperforming its own historical metrics, given that the large purchase that the group executed made QQQI its fourth largest holding. For long term investors, however, it might be best to steer clear of this stock until it’s had time to figure out where it’s going and justify those high fees.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks, bonds, or commodities.

Actively managed ETF: An ETF where managers make investment decisions, rather than tracking an index automatically.

Nasdaq-100 Index: A stock market index of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

Call-writing strategy: Selling call options on securities owned to generate additional income from option premiums.

Options overlay strategy: Using options contracts alongside traditional investments to enhance income or manage risk.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed a certain threshold.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of assets that an investment manager or fund oversees.

Annualized dividend yield: The projected yearly dividend income as a percentage of the investment's current price.

Systematic: Following a fixed, rules-based process rather than making discretionary decisions.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Kristi Waterworth has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.