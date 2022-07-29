Chung Hwa Telecom Q2 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chung Hwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased 8.1 percent to NT$9.68 billion from last year's NT$8.95 billion.

Basic earnings per share were NT$1.25, up from NT$1.16 a year ago.

EBITDA for the quarter increased 5.5 percent from last year to NT$ 21.97 billion, while EBITDA margin dropped to 41.90 percent from 41.99 percent a year ago.

Chunghwa Telecom's total revenues increased 5.7 percent to NT$ 52.44 billion from NT$49.60 billion in the prior year. Total mobile service revenue increased 6.1 percent.

As of June 30, Chunghwa Telecom had 12.23 million mobile subscribers, a 6.4 percent year-over-year increase.

The number of broadband subscribers slightly increased 0.2 percent to 4.37 million.

Looking ahead, Chi-Mau Shieh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our global expansion plan remains in progress. ...We remain confident in our high-quality services and products and believe in our long-term strategies and goals."

