Chuncheng Heating Reveals Board Structure

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited Class H (HK:1853) has released an update.

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including executive and non-executive members, and outlined the structure of its four key Board committees. The announcement details the roles and functions of each member within the Strategy, Remuneration, Audit, and Nomination Committees, reflecting the company’s organizational oversight and governance.

For further insights into HK:1853 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.