News & Insights

Stocks

Chuncheng Heating Reveals Board Structure

May 31, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited Class H (HK:1853) has released an update.

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including executive and non-executive members, and outlined the structure of its four key Board committees. The announcement details the roles and functions of each member within the Strategy, Remuneration, Audit, and Nomination Committees, reflecting the company’s organizational oversight and governance.

For further insights into HK:1853 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.