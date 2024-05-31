Chuncheng Heating Declares Final 2023 Dividend

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited Class H (HK:1853) has released an update.

Jilin Province Chuncheng Heating Company Limited has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.09 per share for the 2023 financial year, with an ex-dividend date set for June 4, 2024, and payment due on July 19, 2024. Shareholders will receive the dividend in Hong Kong dollars at the rate of HKD 0.0992 per share, based on the exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.102071674. Withholding tax rates of 10% will apply to both non-resident enterprise and individual shareholders, with considerations for those in regions that have tax treaties with the PRC.

For further insights into HK:1853 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.