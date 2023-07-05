Chugoku Electric Power (TYO:9504) Price Target Increased by 73.86% to 1,170.45

The average one-year price target for Chugoku Electric Power (TYO:9504) has been revised to 1,170.45 / share. This is an increase of 73.86% from the prior estimate of 673.20 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 2,226.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.85% from the latest reported closing price of 993.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chugoku Electric Power. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9504 is 0.03%, a decrease of 28.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.80% to 15,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,955K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,599K shares, representing a decrease of 344.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9504 by 796.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,313K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9504 by 7.64% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,401K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,168K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9504 by 3.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 992K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839K shares, representing an increase of 15.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9504 by 14.68% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

