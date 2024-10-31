Chugai Ro Announces Increased Dividend Forecast

Chugai Ro Co., Ltd. (JP:1964) has released an update.

Chugai Ro Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, raising the annual dividend per share from the previous forecast of 100 yen to 120 yen. This decision aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder returns and achieving a payout ratio of 60% of net operating profit after tax. The revision reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to boost corporate value.

