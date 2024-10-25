News & Insights

Chugai Pharmaceutical Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

October 25, 2024 — 04:35 am EDT

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4519) has released an update.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. has reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 3.7% increase in revenue to ¥868,538 million and a significant 31.8% rise in operating profit. The company’s net income also saw a substantial growth of 26.2%, reflecting a robust operational strategy and market presence. Investors might find the revised financial forecasts promising, as they indicate continued growth for the fiscal year.

