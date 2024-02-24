Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (TSE:4519) Price Target Increased by 7.91% to 5,930.84

The average one-year price target for Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. (TSE:4519) has been revised to 5,930.84 / share. This is an increase of 7.91% from the prior estimate of 5,496.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,545.00 to a high of 7,927.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.01% from the latest reported closing price of 5,648.00 / share.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Maintains 1.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4519 is 0.40%, an increase of 17.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 105,858K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 28,658K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,175K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4519 by 5.54% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 14,135K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,393K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4519 by 14.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,816K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,703K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4519 by 12.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,219K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4519 by 14.60% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 5,042K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,888K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4519 by 17.01% over the last quarter.

