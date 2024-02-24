Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt () (CHGCY) Price Target Increased by 5.85% to 19.64

The average one-year price target for Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CHGCY) has been revised to 19.64 / share. This is an increase of 5.85% from the prior estimate of 18.55 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.05 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.39% from the latest reported closing price of 19.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGCY is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 26.02% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 23.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 10.26% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 77.13% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 13K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

