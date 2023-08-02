Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ADR (CHGCY) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 15.62

The average one-year price target for Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ADR (OTC:CHGCY) has been revised to 15.62 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 14.83 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.83 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.12% from the latest reported closing price of 15.00 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGCY is 0.02%, a decrease of 38.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.81% to 581K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Todd Asset Management holds 280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 18.90% over the last quarter.
Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 12.62% over the last quarter.
Old Mission Capital holds 22K shares.
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 83.69% over the last quarter.
PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 308.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 70.15% over the last quarter.
