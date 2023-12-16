Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ADR (CHGCY) Price Target Increased by 14.02% to 19.28

The average one-year price target for Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ADR (OTC:CHGCY) has been revised to 19.28 / share. This is an increase of 14.02% from the prior estimate of 16.91 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.75 to a high of 23.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.60% from the latest reported closing price of 18.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGCY is 0.01%, a decrease of 29.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.64% to 304K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Todd Asset Management holds 242K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 29.22% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 28K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 71.07% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 3K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 89.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGCY by 70.57% over the last quarter.

