Chugai Pharmaceutical (CHGCF) Price Target Decreased by 6.55% to 30.71

The average one-year price target for Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC:CHGCF) has been revised to 30.71 / share. This is an decrease of 6.55% from the prior estimate of 32.87 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.23 to a high of 37.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.11% from the latest reported closing price of 30.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chugai Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGCF is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.05% to 102,090K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 30,175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,972K shares, representing an increase of 43.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGCF by 73.69% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 10,029K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,239K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCF by 1.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,597K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCF by 0.09% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 4,994K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,876K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHGCF by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,993K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGCF by 9.57% over the last quarter.

