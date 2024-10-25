Chugai Pharmaceutical Boosts 2024 Revenue Forecast

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (JP:4519) has released an update.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. has increased its full-year revenue and profit forecasts for 2024, citing stronger domestic and overseas sales, including higher exports to Roche. The company now expects revenue of ¥1,150.0 billion and core operating profit of ¥540.0 billion, both significantly up from previous estimates.

