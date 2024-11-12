News & Insights

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 12, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. (JP:3877) has released an update.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. reported a 5.9% increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching 55.57 billion yen, despite a decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company also revised its annual dividend forecast, indicating an increase to 70 yen per share. Investors might find the growth in sales encouraging, though profit margins remain a concern.

