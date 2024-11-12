Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. (JP:3877) has released an update.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. reported a 5.9% increase in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching 55.57 billion yen, despite a decline in profits compared to the previous year. The company also revised its annual dividend forecast, indicating an increase to 70 yen per share. Investors might find the growth in sales encouraging, though profit margins remain a concern.

For further insights into JP:3877 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.