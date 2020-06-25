US Markets
APO

Chuck E. Cheese parent files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid coronavirus crisis

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment Inc [CEII.UL] said on Thursday the company and its domestic affiliates have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

June 25 (Reuters) - Restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese parent CEC Entertainment Inc CEII.UL said on Thursday the company and its domestic affiliates have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The company said it wants to use the process to continue talks with its stakeholders and landlords to restructure its balance sheet.

The statement, which described the current crisis as the "most challenging" in the company's history, did not give any financial details.

Irving, Texas-based CEC was taken private by Apollo Global Management APO.N in 2014 for $1.3 billion, including debt.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular