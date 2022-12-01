Chubu Electric says will incur $201 mln special loss in Q3 from anti-trust fine

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T said on Thursday it would incur a special loss of 27.5 billion yen ($201.52 million) in the third quarter of this business year as Japan's anti-monopoly watchdog slapped the utility company with fine.

The announcement came after Mainichi Newspaper reported earlier that Chubu Electric, along with Chugoku Electric Power 9504.T and Kyushu Electric Power 9508.T, will be fined a combined total of more than 100 billion yen after the Japan Fair Trade Commission found they formed a cartel and obstructed the liberalization of the nation's electricity market.

($1 = 136.4600 yen)

