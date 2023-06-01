Chubu Electric Power (TYO:9502) Price Target Increased by 6.02% to 1,544.28

The average one-year price target for Chubu Electric Power (TYO:9502) has been revised to 1,544.28 / share. This is an increase of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 1,456.56 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,262.50 to a high of 1,963.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.80% from the latest reported closing price of 1,675.00 / share.

Chubu Electric Power Maintains 3.01% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.01%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubu Electric Power. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9502 is 0.10%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 65,267K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,231K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,317K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 11.71% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 9,044K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,862K shares, representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 10.59% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,368K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 4.79% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 3,941K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,313K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 19.94% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 3,388K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,510K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 20.70% over the last quarter.

