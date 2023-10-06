Chubu Electric Power (TYO:9502) Price Target Increased by 12.36% to 1,891.08

The average one-year price target for Chubu Electric Power (TYO:9502) has been revised to 1,891.08 / share. This is an increase of 12.36% from the prior estimate of 1,683.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,787.70 to a high of 2,100.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.83% from the latest reported closing price of 1,804.00 / share.

Chubu Electric Power Maintains 2.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chubu Electric Power. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 11.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9502 is 0.15%, an increase of 17.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 67,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,345K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,226K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 8.09% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 7,204K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,837K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 15.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,530K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,368K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 14.10% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 3,979K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574K shares, representing an increase of 10.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 14.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,447K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9502 by 10.91% over the last quarter.

