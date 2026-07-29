Chubu Electric Power Earnings Fall In Q1; Guides FY27

(RTTNews) - Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (CHUEF, 9502.T), on Wednesday reported net income declined in the first quarter compared with the previous year. The company also sees weak profit and higher sales for the full year 2027.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to the owners of the parent declined to 35 billion yen from 85.32 billion yen in the prior year.

Primary earnings per share were 46.60 versus 112.98 yen last year.

Operating profit came in at loss of 25.06 billion yen compared with profit of 67.93 billion yen in the previous year.

Operating revenue increased to 825.84 billion yen from 800.31 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full year 2027 operating revenue of 3.90 trillion yen, up 10% from the previous year.

Full Year 2027 profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 160 billion yen, down 29.8% from the previous year.

Basic earnings per share for Full Year 2027 is forecast at 211.81 yen.

Chubu Electric Power closed trading 1.74% lesser at JPY 2,816 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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