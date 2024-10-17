Chubb's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Chubb (NYSE:CB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Chubb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $88,336, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $287,349.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $300.0 for Chubb over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Chubb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Chubb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Chubb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.6 $2.4 $2.4 $285.00 $88.3K 609 381 CB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.7 $15.2 $15.2 $290.00 $76.0K 1.5K 638 CB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.3 $14.6 $14.8 $290.00 $48.8K 1.5K 411 CB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $31.7 $31.3 $31.7 $270.00 $28.5K 154 11 CB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $8.5 $8.1 $8.3 $300.00 $27.3K 1.3K 408

About Chubb

ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination made the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.

Current Position of Chubb Currently trading with a volume of 2,124,136, the CB's price is up by 3.0%, now at $301.89. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Chubb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $282.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chubb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

