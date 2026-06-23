Chubb's Investment Portfolio Supports Long-Term Growth, Drives Profit

Chubb Limited CB is one of the insurance industry's biggest beneficiaries of a higher-yield environment. Its large and conservatively managed investment portfolio has produced record net investment income over the past several years, creating a powerful earnings tailwind alongside its strong underwriting operations.



Net investment income (NII) is a major earnings driver for Chubb because it invests its large insurance float primarily in fixed-income securities, equities and other investments. Investment income provides earnings stability even when catastrophe losses affect underwriting results. Additionally, the metric strengthens Chubb's cash flow and capital position, enabling the company to fund dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions and strategic growth initiatives without relying solely on insurance operations.



Net investment income is influenced by several factors, including the amounts and timing of inward and outward cash flows, interest rates and changes in overall asset allocation. Net investment income increased 9.5% in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher average invested assets.



Adjusted net investment income of $1.84 billion was at the top end of the previously guided range, primarily due to the increase in the invested asset base and stronger private equity returns. Chubb expects adjusted net investment income in the second quarter of 2026 to be between $1.825 billion and $1.85 billion.



As one of the world's largest property and casualty insurers, Chubb benefits significantly from a large and conservatively managed investment portfolio. Therefore, rising invested assets, higher reinvestment rates and disciplined investment management are the primary drivers of its net investment income growth.



As long as portfolio yields remain elevated and invested assets continue growing, net investment income should remain an important contributor to Chubb's earnings growth.

What About Other Insurers?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF has been witnessing net investment income growth over the past few years. Investment income, net of expenses, is driven by higher interest income and solid cash flow, in addition to higher bond yields. The company expects its investment philosophy and initiatives to drive investment income growth and generate a total return on equity investment portfolio over a five-year period that exceeds the five-year return of the S&P 500 Index. Cincinnati Financial believes that its investment portfolio mix provides an appropriate balance of income stability and growth, with capital appreciation potential.



The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s TRV net investment income is a material contributor to the company’s results of operations, consistently providing a reliable source of earnings that complements its underwriting activities. Net investment income acts as a second earnings engine for TRV after underwriting profit. The metric significantly boosts top-line growth for Travelers by generating steady earnings from investing policyholder premiums in bonds and other income-producing assets.

CB’s Price Performance

Shares of CB have gained 13.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.6%.



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CB’s Overvaluation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 1.58, higher than the industry average of 1.39. It carries a Value Score of B.



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Estimate Movement for CB

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB’s third-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 0.6% in the past 60 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS has both moved up 0.6% in the past 60 days.



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The consensus estimate for CB’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase.



CB stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.