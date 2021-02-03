Chubb's (CB) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Premiums Up Y/Y

Chubb Limited CB reported fourth-quarter 2020 core operating income of $3.18 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%. This outperformance was driven by higher premium revenues. The bottom line also improved 39.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The company’s results reflect lower catastrophe losses and improvement in premiums in the company’s North America and international businesses, which were partially offset by lower net investment income.

Quarter in Detail

Net premiums written improved 5.2% year over year to $8.4 billion in the quarter. Net premiums earned rose 6.2% to $8.4 billion.



Net investment income was $847 million, down 1.3%.



Property and casualty (P&C) underwriting income was $969 million, up 81.8% from the year-ago quarter. Global P&C underwriting income excluding Agriculture was $933 million, up 67.8%.



Chubb incurred after-tax catastrophe loss of $271 million in the fourth quarter, plunging 23.2% year over year.



Combined ratio improved 510 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 87.6% in the quarter under review.

Segmental Update

North America Commercial P&C Insurance: Net premiums written increased 8.3% year over year to $3.7 billion. Combined ratio improved 480 bps to 77.8%. North America Personal P&C Insurance: Net premiums written climbed 2.5% year over year to $1.2 billion. Combined ratio improved 1100 bps to 88.6%.



North America Agricultural Insurance: Net premiums written declined 12.2% from the year-ago quarter to $242 million. Combined ratio improved 1490 bps to 90.5%.



Overseas General Insurance: Net premiums written rose 4.1% year over year to $2.4 billion. Combined ratio improved 70 bps to 92.4%.



Global Reinsurance: Net premiums written increased 14.4% from the year-ago quarter to $125 million. Combined ratio of 99.6% deteriorated 500 bps.



Life Insurance: Net premiums written were up 3% year over year to $640 million.

Financial Update

Cash balance of $1.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2020 increased 13.7% from the 2019-end level.



Total shareholders’ equity increased 7.4% from the level at 2019 end to $59.4 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.



Book value per share as of Dec 31, 2020 was $131.88, up 7.7% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2019.



Core operating ROE was 10.7%.



Operating cash flow was $2.54 billion in the quarter under consideration.

Share Repurchase Update

In the quarter, the company bought back shares worth $190 million.

Full-Year Update

Core operating income for the year came in at $7.31 per share, down 27.7% year over year.



P&C net premiums written were $31.3 billion, up 4.8% year over year. Combined ratio

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Insurers

Fourth-quarter earnings of The Progressive Corporation PGR, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, and Brown & Brown BRO beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

