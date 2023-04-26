Chubb's (CB) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Premium

Chubb Limited CB reported first-quarter 2023 core operating income of $4.41 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. This outperformance was driven by higher premium revenues and improved net investment income. The bottom line improved 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Chubb's results reflected higher premium revenue growth across all the segments, partly offset by higher catastrophe loss.

Quarter in Detail

Net premiums written improved 16.6% year over year to $10.7 billion in the quarter. The figure was higher than our estimate of $10.1 billion. Net premiums earned rose 16.1% to $10.1 billion. The figure was higher than our estimate of $9.4 billion. Net investment income was $1.11 billion, up 34.7%. The figure was higher than our estimate of $957.3 million.



Property and casualty (P&C) underwriting income was $1.21 billion, down 5.5% from the year-ago quarter. Global P&C underwriting income, excluding Agriculture, was $1.2 billion, down 1.6%.



Chubb incurred an after-tax catastrophe loss of $382 million, wider than the year-ago catastrophe loss of $290 million.



The combined ratio deteriorated 200 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 86.3% in the quarter under review.

Segmental Update

North America Commercial P&C Insurance: Net premiums written increased 6.2% year over year to $4.3 billion. The figure was lower than our estimate of $4.4 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 210 bps to 83.2%.



North America Personal P&C Insurance: Net premiums written climbed 9.9% year over year to $1.3 billion. The figure was higher than our estimate of $1.2 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 1040 bps to 93.9%.



North America Agricultural Insurance: Net premiums written surged more than four-fold from the year-ago quarter to $293 million. Combined ratio was 99.2%.



Overseas General Insurance: Net premiums written rose 6% year over year to $3.3 billion. The figure was lower than our estimate of $3.4 billion. The combined ratio improved 490 bps to 84%.



Life Insurance: Net premiums written increased more than two-fold year over year to $1.29 billion. The increase was driven by growth in Asia and the acquisition of the Cigna Asian business. The figure was higher than our estimate of $589.8 million.



Life Insurance segment income was $244 million, up 102%.

Financial Update

The cash balance of $2.3 billion, as of Mar 31, 2023, increased 13.7% from the 2022-end level. Total shareholders’ equity increased 4.9% from the level at 2022 end to $52.9 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



Book value per share, as of Mar 31, 2023, was $127.94, up 4.9% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2022. Core operating return on tangible equity expanded 230 bps year over year to 19.4%.



Operating cash flow was $2.2 billion in the quarter under consideration.

Capital Deployment

In the quarter, Chubb bought back shares worth $428 million and paid $344 million in dividends.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Some Other P&C Insurers

The Travelers Companies TRV reported first-quarter 2023 core income of $4.11 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 and our estimate of $3.41. However, the bottom line decreased 2.6% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 10% from the year-ago quarter to $9.7 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums. The top-line figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.8 billion.



Net written premiums increased 12% year over year to $9.4 billion, driven by strong growth across all three segments. The figure was higher than our estimate of $8.9 billion.



Catastrophe losses totaled $422 million, wider than $36 million pre-tax in the prior-year quarter. Catastrophe losses primarily resulted from severe wind and hail storms in multiple states. Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $501 million, down 12.9% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 410 bps year over year to 95.4.



The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 65 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 as well as our estimate of $1.50. The bottom line declined 20.7% year over year.

Operating revenues were about $14.2 billion, up 15.8% year over year. This improvement was driven by a 15% increase in premiums, 18.5% higher fees and other revenues, a 7.1% increase in service revenues and 73.2% higher investment income. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.1 billion and our estimate of $13.1 billion.



Net premiums earned grew 15% to $13.5 billion and beat our estimate of $12.6 billion. The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 450 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level to 99.



RLI Corp. RLI reported first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.7%. The bottom line improved 14% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $335 million, up 19.4% year over year, driven by 14.3% higher net premiums earned and 51.5% higher net investment income. The top line however missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.



Gross premiums written increased 15.6% year over year to $415 million. This uptick can be attributed to the solid performance of the Casualty (up 1%), Property (up 45%) and Surety segments (up 13.6%). Underwriting income of $67.9 million increased 14.1%, primarily due to higher profitability in its Property and Casualty segment. Combined ratio remained flat year over year at 77.9.

