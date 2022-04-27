Chubb's (CB) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Cat Loss

Chubb Limited CB reported first-quarter 2022 core operating income of $3.82 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. This outperformance was driven by higher premium revenues and lower catastrophe loss. The bottom line also improved 51.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Chubb's results reflected record operating earnings and underwriting results, double-digit commercial premium growth, rate increases in excess of loss cost, and growing momentum in the consumer businesses globally.

Quarter in Detail

Net premiums written improved 6.2% year over year to $9.1 billion in the quarter. Net premiums earned rose 6.4% to $8.7 billion. Net investment income was $822 million, down 4.8%.



Property and casualty (P&C) underwriting income was a record $1.3 billion, up 106.2% from the year-ago quarter. Global P&C underwriting income, excluding Agriculture, was $1.2 billion, up 101%. Chubb incurred an after-tax catastrophe loss of $290 million, down 49% year over year.



The combined ratio improved 250 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to a record 84.3% in the quarter under review.

Segmental Update

North America Commercial P&C Insurance: Net premiums written increased 10.2% year over year to $4 billion. The combined ratio improved 950 bps to 81.1%.



North America Personal P&C Insurance: Net premiums written climbed 7.4% year over year to $1.2 billion. The combined ratio improved 1160 bps to 83.5%



North America Agricultural Insurance: Net premiums written dropped 65.9% from the year-ago quarter to $62 million.



Overseas General Insurance: Net premiums written rose 6.5% year over year to $3.1 billion. The combined ratio deteriorated 80 bps to 88.9%.



Global Reinsurance: Net premiums written increased 22% from the year-ago quarter to $253 million. The combined ratio of 79% improved 1740 bps.



Life Insurance: Net premiums written were down 5.5% year over year to $586 million.

Financial Update

The cash balance of $1.7 billion, as of Mar 31, 2022, increased 4.5% from the 2021-end level. Total shareholders’ equity decreased 5.1% from the level at 2021 end to $56.7 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



Book value per share, as of Mar 31, 2022, was $139.99, down 4.4% from the figure as of Dec 31, 2021. Core operating return on equity expanded 310 bps year over year to 11.3%.



Operating cash flow was $2.4 billion in the quarter under consideration.

Capital Deployment

In the quarter, CB bought back shares worth $1 billion and paid $34 million in dividends.

Zacks Rank

Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Some Other P&C Insurers

Of the insurance industry players that have reported first-quarter results so far, The Travelers Companies TRV and RLI Corporation RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings, while The Progressive Corporation PGR missed the mark.



Travelers reported first-quarter 2022 core income of $4.22 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14% and increased 54.6% year over year. Total revenues increased 6.8% from the year-ago quarter to $8.8 billion, primarily due to higher premiums and fee income but missed the consensus estimate. Travelers’ combined ratio deteriorated 530 bps year over year to 91.3.



RLI Corp.’s first-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.43 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 40.2% and improved 64.4% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues were $287 million, up 17.1% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. Gross premiums written increased 22% year over year to $359.2 million. The combined ratio improved 900 bps year over year to 77.9.



Progressive’s first-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.12 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 and declined 34.9% from the year-ago quarter. Net premiums written were $13.2 billion in the quarter, up 12% from $11.7 billion a year ago. Progressive’s combined ratio deteriorated 520 bps from the prior-year quarter to 94.7.

