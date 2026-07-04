Chubb vs. Travelers Companies: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors

Key Points

Chubb currently generates consistently higher revenue than Travelers Companies.

Over the past eight quarters, Chubb exhibited noticeable quarter-over-quarter volatility, whereas Travelers Companies maintained a highly stable trend.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to fluctuate or establishes a more predictable pattern in upcoming quarters.

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Chubb: Managing Volatile Revenue

Chubb (NYSE:CB) primarily generates revenue by offering a broad spectrum of commercial property and casualty, agricultural, and life insurance products to individual and corporate clients globally.

It recently entered a partnership with Safe Harbor Marinas and reduced exposure in its shared property business, and it reported 16% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Travelers Companies: Steady Top-Line Trends

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) primarily earns revenue by providing a comprehensive portfolio of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products through a network of independent agents and brokers.

It recently launched an artificial intelligence tool for claims analysis and joined a sustainable insurance initiative in California, while recording 14% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

For financial institutions such as Chubb and Travelers, revenue here refers to interest income plus non-interest income and is not net of interest expense. It serves as a critical baseline indicator of how much money a business brings in before any operational costs are deducted.

Quarterly Revenue for Chubb and Travelers Companies

Quarter (Period End) Chubb Revenue Travelers Companies Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $13.9 billion $11.3 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $15.1 billion $11.9 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $14.2 billion $12.0 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $13.4 billion $11.8 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $14.9 billion $12.1 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $16.2 billion $12.5 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $15.3 billion $12.4 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $14.8 billion $11.9 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of June 23, 2026.

Foolish Take

Examining the revenue trends for insurance giants Chubb and Travelers is a contrast between the former’s greater variability across quarters versus the latter’s quarterly sales consistency. This difference is a result of Chubb’s global operations. Nearly half of its sales come from international markets, exposing the company to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Travelers produced 93% of its revenue from the U.S., and its Canada operations were sold at the start of 2026, reducing international exposure even further. As a result, Chubb’s sales are meaningfully higher than Travelers.

While quarterly revenue fluctuations are normal, a trend to look for is rising year-over-year sales. From that perspective, Chubb has experienced stronger growth. Its first-quarter revenue of $14.8 billion was a 10% increase over 2025’s $13.4 billion while Travelers’ sales rose 1% in that time. Given Travelers is U.S.-focused, its revenue won’t see the kind of expansion that Chubb can enjoy from its global presence.

But revenue is not the only focus in evaluating these companies. Another key consideration is net income growth. Here, both performed well in Q1. Chubb’s net income of $2.32 billion was a 74% year-over-year increase. Travelers reported Q1 net income of $1.7 billion, a whopping 333% jump, helping to send its shares to a multi-year high of $342.31.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Chubb. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.