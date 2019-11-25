Chubb To Buy Addl. 15.3% Of Huatai Insurance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Property and casualty insurance company Chubb Limited (CB) announced Monday that it has agreed to buy an additional 15.3 percent of Huatai Insurance Group Co. Ltd. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chubb currently owns 30.9 percent stake in the company.

Chubb will purchase the shares from the Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy and Chemical Group Co., Ltd. and one of its subsidiaries.

Upon completion of the share purchases, Chubb would own 46.2% of Huatai Insurance. Last week, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission or CBIRC approved other unrelated share purchases previously agreed to that upon closing bring Chubb's stake to 30.9%.

The companies have also agreed to the intended terms of a subsequent purchase of an additional 7.1% of the company, contingent upon the completion of the first purchase. The transactions are subject to regulatory approvals and other important conditions.

Huatai Insurance is the holding company of Huatai P&C Insurance Co., Huatai Life Insurance Co and Huatai Asset Management Co., among other subsidiaries. Huatai Group's insurance operations have more than 600 branches and 11 million customers.

Evan Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb, said, "Earlier this year, following approval from the CBIRC, we increased our ownership in Huatai Insurance Group, which became the first domestic Chinese financial services holding company to convert to a Sino-foreign equity joint venture."

