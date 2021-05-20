Markets
Chubb Shareholders Approve All Proposals

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) said that its shareholders approved all matters submitted to the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders approved a 2.6% increase in the company's dividend to $3.20 per share annually ($0.80 per share, per quarter) from $3.12 per share ($0.78 per share, per quarter). It marks the twenty-eighth consecutive annual increase in the company's dividend.

The company's Board declared that shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021, will be entitled to payment of the first installment of $0.80 per share on July 9, 2021.

