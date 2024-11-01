Chubb Reports Q4 Losses Of $250 Mln -$300 Mln Due To Hurricane Milton

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) announced losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 attributable to Hurricane Milton are estimated to be $250 million - $300 million pre-tax and $208 million - $250 million after-tax, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums.

The estimates include losses generated from the company's commercial and personal property and casualty insurance businesses as well as its reinsurance operations.

