Chubb (NYSE:CB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Chubb's shares before the 17th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.80 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.12 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Chubb stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $167.09. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Chubb's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Chubb paid out a comfortable 25% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CB Historic Dividend June 12th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Chubb earnings per share are up 7.3% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Chubb has increased its dividend at approximately 9.3% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Chubb worth buying for its dividend? Chubb has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Chubb looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Chubb for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Chubb (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

