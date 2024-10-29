Chubb Limited Reveals Rise In Q3 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.32 billion, or $5.70 per share. This compares with $2.04 billion, or $4.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $13.829 billion from $13.104 billion last year.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.32 Bln. vs. $2.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.70 vs. $4.95 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $13.829 Bln vs. $13.104 Bln last year.

