Chubb Limited Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit

October 21, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.801 billion, or $6.99 per share. This compares with $2.324 billion, or $5.70 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $14.866 billion from $13.829 billion last year.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.801 Bln. vs. $2.324 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.99 vs. $5.70 last year. -Revenue: $14.866 Bln vs. $13.829 Bln last year.

