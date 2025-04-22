Chubb Limited Reports Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.331 billion, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $2.143 billion, or $5.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chubb Limited reported adjusted earnings of $1.489 billion or $3.68 per share for the period.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.331 Bln. vs. $2.143 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.29 vs. $5.23 last year.

