Chubb Limited Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.968 billion, or $7.35 per share. This compares with $2.230 billion, or $5.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chubb Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.480 billion or $6.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.968 Bln. vs. $2.230 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.35 vs. $5.46 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.