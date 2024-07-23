Chubb Limited Q2 Profit Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.23 billion, or $5.46 per share. This compares with $1.79 billion, or $4.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $12.29 billion from $10.99 billion last year.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.23 Bln. vs. $1.79 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.46 vs. $4.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.29 Bln vs. $10.99 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.