Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) insiders sold US$27m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

In the last year, many Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chubb

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman of Global Underwriting & Claims, Paul Krump, for US$6.1m worth of shares, at about US$197 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$197. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Chubb insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CB Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Insiders at Chubb Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Chubb. Specifically, Executive Chairman & CEO Evan Greenberg ditched US$3.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Chubb

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Chubb insiders own about US$441m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Chubb Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Chubb is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Chubb. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Chubb.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

