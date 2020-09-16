Dividends
Chubb Limited (CB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Chubb Limited (CB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.66, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CB was $117.66, representing a -29.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.74 and a 34.7% increase over the 52 week low of $87.35.

CB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Allstate Corporation (ALL). CB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.77. Zacks Investment Research reports CB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.18%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

