Chubb Limited (CB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Chubb Limited (CB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.66, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CB was $117.66, representing a -29.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.74 and a 34.7% increase over the 52 week low of $87.35.

CB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Allstate Corporation (ALL). CB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.77. Zacks Investment Research reports CB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -29.18%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CB as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 16.56% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of CB at 10.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.