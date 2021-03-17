Chubb Limited (CB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Chubb Limited (CB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CB was $172.42, representing a -2.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $176.40 and a 97.39% increase over the 52 week low of $87.35.

CB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). CB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.79. Zacks Investment Research reports CB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 58.06%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CB as a top-10 holding:

Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPMV)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFNL with an increase of 41.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CB at 5.21%.

