Chubb Limited (CB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Chubb Limited (CB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $168.1, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CB was $168.1, representing a -6.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.01 and a 50.18% increase over the 52 week low of $111.93.

CB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Allstate Corporation (ALL). CB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.31. Zacks Investment Research reports CB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.13%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CB as a top-10 holding:

Davis Select Financial ETF (CB)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (CB)

ETF Series Solutions (CB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFNL with an increase of 23.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CB at 5.21%.

