Chubb Limited (CB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Chubb Limited (CB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $154.39, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CB was $154.39, representing a -7.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.74 and a 76.75% increase over the 52 week low of $87.35.

CB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV). CB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.02. Zacks Investment Research reports CB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -30.8%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

ProShares Trust (NOBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 16.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CB at 2.38%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.