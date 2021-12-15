Chubb Limited (CB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Chubb Limited (CB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.8 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $192.54, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CB was $192.54, representing a -2.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $197.92 and a 33.71% increase over the 52 week low of $144.

CB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). CB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 65.68%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CB as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 6.17% over the last 100 days. FDLO has the highest percent weighting of CB at 98%.

