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Chubb Limited Announces Fall In Q2 Income

July 21, 2026 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.854 billion, or $7.30 per share. This compares with $2.968 billion, or $7.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $13.889 billion from $13.125 billion last year.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.854 Bln. vs. $2.968 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.30 vs. $7.35 last year. -Revenue: $13.889 Bln vs. $13.125 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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