Chubb Limited Announces Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) reported a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.854 billion, or $7.30 per share. This compares with $2.968 billion, or $7.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $13.889 billion from $13.125 billion last year.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.854 Bln. vs. $2.968 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.30 vs. $7.35 last year. -Revenue: $13.889 Bln vs. $13.125 Bln last year.

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