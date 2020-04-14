Chubb Joining Coronavirus Discount Club, Giving 35% Premium Credit to Auto Policyholders

Joining a movement of car insurers that are giving their policyholders a break during these trying times, Chubb (NYSE: CB) announced a wide-ranging discount for its clients.

Holders of Chubb personal car insurance policies are to be automatically granted a credit on their annual premiums once they renew them. This credit will amount to 35% of their premiums for both April and May. Further discounts might be in store in months after that, depending on how the situation with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus develops.

Image source: Chubb.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has engendered "stay at home" mandates throughout the world, shut down businesses, and severely curtailed travel activities. With many people forced to remain in their residences, car traffic has declined notably throughout the U.S.

"We recognize that there has been a reduction in our clients' driving activity as a result of this pandemic," the company said in the press release announcing its move. "This credit reflects our commitment to providing a fair premium adjustment to our clients, while ensuring they continue to receive Chubb's best-in-class auto coverage."

Peer insurance companies used similar reasoning in announcing their own discounts. Earlier this month Allstate (NYSE: ALL) and Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) each declared they would provide a 15% refund on April and May premiums for their personal auto policyholders.

Chubb's shares were on the rise in early afternoon trading Tuesday, trading up by almost 1.4%. However, they were lagging behind the gains of many top stocks, and the key stock market indexes. Allstate, meanwhile, was generally keeping pace with the broader market, and Mercury was trading down slightly.

10 stocks we like better than Chubb

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chubb wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.