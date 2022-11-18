Chubb Gets Chinese Regulatory Approval To Raise Stake In Huatai Insurance To 83.2%

(RTTNews) - Chubb Corp. (CB), a Swiss property and casualty insurance company, announced Friday that it has received regulatory approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to increase its ownership in Huatai Insurance Group Co. Ltd. (Huatai) to 83.2% from 47.3%.

The company expects the deal to close early in the first quarter of 2023. It plans to provide additional information in the near future.

Huatai is a holding company with various subsidiary companies such as Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Huatai Life Insurance Co., and Huatai Asset Management Co.

Huatai's insurance operations have more than 700 branches, 23,000 agents and approximately 19 million customers in China. Huatai Asset Management has over $100 billion in assets under management.

As of September 30, 2022, Huatai Group had assets of over $10 billion and equity of over $2 billion. In 2021, Huatai had total revenue of over $2 billion.

Upon the closing of the acquisition, Chubb will be the first foreign financial institution to majority-own a Chinese financial services holding company, with separate P&C, life, asset management and mutual fund subsidiaries.

Evan Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb, said, "China is currently the second largest insurance market after the United States. With an aging and more affluent society comes the growing demands for insurance and asset management products and services. We take a long-term view, and I am confident Huatai will grow in time to become a meaningful contributor to our revenue and earnings in the future."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.