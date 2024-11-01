Chubb estimates $250M-$300M in pre-tax losses in Q4 from Hurricane Milton

Chubb (CB) Limited announced losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 attributable to Hurricane Milton are estimated to be $250M-$300M pre-tax and $208M-$250M after-tax, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums. These estimates include losses generated from the company’s commercial and personal property and casualty insurance businesses as well as its reinsurance operations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.