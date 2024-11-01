News & Insights

Chubb estimates $250M-$300M in pre-tax losses in Q4 from Hurricane Milton

November 01, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Chubb (CB) Limited announced losses in the fourth quarter of 2024 attributable to Hurricane Milton are estimated to be $250M-$300M pre-tax and $208M-$250M after-tax, net of reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums. These estimates include losses generated from the company’s commercial and personal property and casualty insurance businesses as well as its reinsurance operations.

CB

