Chubb Disappointed That Hartford Chose Not To Engage In Discussions - Quick Facts

Chubb Disappointed That Hartford Chose Not To Engage In Discussions

(RTTNews) - In response to the recent statement from The Hartford, Chubb Ltd. (CB) said Monday that it is disappointed that The Hartford chose not to engage in discussions regarding a strategic business combination.

Chubb maintained that it remains a disciplined acquiror with an uncompromising focus on the fair value of any institution that it could acquire.

Chubb added that it has created an unsurpassed franchise in the insurance industry and its most dynamic markets. It continues to have great confidence in the ability to capitalize on favorable commercial insurance market conditions.

