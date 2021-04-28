Chubb CEO says company no longer looking to buy Hartford insurance

By Alwyn Scott and Sohini Podder

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd CB.BN Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg on Wednesday crushed the idea of buying its smaller insurance rival, the Hartford Financial Services Group Inc HIG.N, saying "the chapter with the Hartford is closed."

Chubb had said last week it was "disappointed" that Hartford had rebuffed two additional takeover bids, weeks after the smaller rival declined to engage in talks on Chubb's first $23.24 billion proposal.

During a conference call, Greenberg said the Hartford deal was just one of many possible acquisitions and that the company was in no rush to make a purchase.

"The money is not burning a hole in our pocket," Greenberg told analysts.

