Chubb CEO confident strong commercial property and casualty pricing will continue

Alwyn Scott Reuters
Chubb Ltd Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg said on Wednesday that he was confident that strong commercial property and casualty pricing conditions will continue.

Chubb on Tuesday posted adjusted operating profit of $2.52 a share for the first quarter, beating the average expectation of 18 analysts of $2.49​. The earnings estimate had fallen 14.2% in the last three months, and in the last 30 days, fourteen analysts revised earnings estimates downward.

