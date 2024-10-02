Chubb (CB) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Chubb (CB) ended the recent trading session at $291.33, demonstrating a -0.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

The insurer's shares have seen an increase of 1.89% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 0.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chubb will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.87, marking a 1.62% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.24 billion, reflecting an 8.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.23 per share and a revenue of $56.56 billion, representing changes of -5.81% and +10.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chubb. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. Chubb presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Chubb is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.73.

We can also see that CB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.7.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

